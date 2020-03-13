Hand-washing dance challenge promotes good hygiene during COVID-19 outbreak

A social media influencer in Ho Chi Minh City has choreographed a dance routine to the Vietnamese government’s song about hand washing, hoping to spread best practices during the coronavirus outbreak.

Quang Dang shared footage of himself dancing to the song, called Ghen Co Vy, on February 19, with the hashtag “ghencovychallenge” to encourage others to post similar videos and raise awareness about COVID-19.

The challenge has since gone viral, with even UNICEF Vietnam taking part.

In his Instagram post, he described the game rules, "You perform the dance to the song Ghen Co Vy with 6 hand washing movements as recommended by the World Health Organization and the Ministry of Health."