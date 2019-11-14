Happy 107th birthday, Mrs. Leila Williams of Atlanta's famous Leila's Dinette

There was a big birthday celebration in Decatur Thursday.

Mrs. Leila Williams celebrated her 107th birthday with friends and family at the Glenwood Health and Rehab Center.

Mrs. Williams and her late husband Charlie owned the historic diner Leila's Dinette in southwest Atlanta from the late 1940s to the 80s.

Leila's Dinette had quite the list of customers including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, Rep. John Lewis, and former President Jimmy Carter.

When she wasn’t serving customers, she was serving it up for her neighbors. Family members recounted how she would make big pots of soup with cornbread and feed her neighbors.

They said generosity is Mrs. William’s nature.

People from all over have sent Mrs. Williams birthday cards. She said she's received more than 10,000 birthday wishes.