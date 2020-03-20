Hard Rock Casino to close Friday evening

All Seminole Hard Rock Casino’s, including the one in Tampa, will temporarily close at 6 p.m. Friday evening to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The move to close the facility comes just days after representative Jackie Toledo held a press conference outside the Hard Rock calling for it to temporarily close amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Hotel guests will be contacted directly to accommodate their current bookings and needs, wherever possible.

The proactive measures put in place allowed Seminole Gaming to operate within the guidelines established by the U.S. Center for Disease Control (CDC). Hard Rock officials said the goal had been to protect their livelihood without jeopardizing public safety. However, they said they have reached a point where we do not feel comfortable taking that risk.

The decision to close affects the following casinos:

• Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

• Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee

• Seminole Casino Brighton

• Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

• Seminole Casino Coconut Creek

• Seminole Classic Casino (Hollywood)

Seminole Gaming employs nearly 14,000 Seminole Gaming team members in the state and officials said the decision to close was not taken lightly.

If you feel sick

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

