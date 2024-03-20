'Armed and dangerous' fugitive wanted in Hardee County after firing at deputies: HCSO
article
HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. - The Hardee County Sheriff's Office is actively searching for a fugitive they consider ‘armed and dangerous' after he fled deputies on Tuesday.
READ: Clearwater mayor election: Attorney Bruce Rector wins mayoral seat
According to HCSO, Morgan Miguel Garcia fired at deputies during an incident on Tuesday. He was last seen in the area of Oak Lane, south of Zolfo Springs, and was wearing a gray shirt.
HCSO advised that if you notice a suspicious person in the area or have information regarding Garcia's whereabouts, you should contact them at 863-773-4144.
SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter