'Armed and dangerous' fugitive wanted in Hardee County after firing at deputies: HCSO

The Hardee County Sheriff's Office is actively searching for a fugitive they consider ‘armed and dangerous' after he fled deputies on Tuesday.

According to HCSO, Morgan Miguel Garcia fired at deputies during an incident on Tuesday. He was last seen in the area of Oak Lane, south of Zolfo Springs, and was wearing a gray shirt.

HCSO advised that if you notice a suspicious person in the area or have information regarding Garcia's whereabouts, you should contact them at 863-773-4144.