2 arrested after Hardee County K-9 helps sniff out drugs during traffic stop

A traffic stop in Hardee County led to the arrests of two people and the seizure of a ‘substantial’ amount of illegal drugs and cash.

According to the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy pulled over a vehicle in Wauchula for a tint violation and things quickly escalated when another deputy and his K-9 partner, Mingo, stopped to help with the investigation and the dog alerted them to drugs in the vehicle.

The deputies did a thorough search of the vehicle and found approximately 8.1 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and an astonishing $4,600 in cash.

Cash and drugs found during Hardee County traffic stop. Image is courtesy of the Hardee County Sheriff's Office.

"Today's arrest demonstrates the significant impact of proactive enforcement even in response to seemingly minor infractions," Sheriff Vent Crawford. "Our deputies' diligence and commitment to public safety are evident in the successful outcome."

The sheriff went on to comment K-9 Mingo, the newest addition to the narcotics detection team.

"K-9 Mingo has already proven his worth in assisting law enforcement in removing dangerous substances from our community," he said.

Mugshots courtesy of the Hardee County Sheriff's Office.

The suspects, Shimarr Jackson and Anthony Alvarado, are now facing charges related to drug possession and trafficking.

