HART makes bus service pirate-friendly during Gasparilla

Getting to and from Gasparilla festivities can be challenging for drivers. That's why the Hillsborough Transit Authority (HART) is making its routes pirate-friendly Saturday for the parade.

HART will operate extra streetcar and bus service to accommodate parade-goers on Saturday, January 29.

The TECO Line Streetcar System is free and continuous streetcar service will be available from 8:30 a.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday.

HART says the best place to park is at Ybor City's Station #2 (Centro Ybor),

Note: Stations #3 and #4 will be closed from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Stations #1 and #11 will be closed all day.

There will be a free bus shuttle between Station #3 (Streetcar Society Station) and Station #4 (Cadrecha Station) and downtown Tampa (Station #10 - Dick Greco Plaza) continuously from 9:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.

For HART bus services, an all-day pass is $4, which may be purchased in advance at HART retail outlets or onboard buses on Gasparilla Day with cash (no change provided) or via the Flamingo Fares app. Passengers may also use their monthly bus pass. This fare does not cover city of Tampa parking fees.

For parking at the Port Authority Parking Garage, HART will be providing free bus shuttle service to/from Station #10 (Dick Greco Plaza) continuously from 9:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.

For more information, including route maps, visit www.goHART.org.