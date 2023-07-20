13 injured after gas from lithium-ion battery bundle prompts hazmat call at Tampa children’s clinic

Three people were hospitalized and ten others were treated for minor injuries following a hazmat event at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Outpatient Clinic Thursday morning.

According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, employees of the clinic located at 12220 Bruce B. Downs Blvd. in Tampa smelled something electrical around 9 a.m. and called for assistance.

Firefighters responding to the scene say they discovered a bank of lithium-ion batteries that were swelling.

Firefighters at the scene say the bundle of batteries was ‘off-gassing’ and they called in a specialized hazmat team to go in and determine what was happening.

Ron Herrin, PIO with HCFR, said he didn’t know why the hospital used the batteries.

Herrin stated that there was no fire risk and no fire, but there was off-gassing and these batteries contain a bunch of gasses that could be toxic, so the entire building was evacuated.

He said he wasn’t sure how the three people who were taken to a hospital were injured, but he did add that they were stable.

Herrin says no firefighters were injured during the hazmat incident.

HCFR says there is no threat to the neighboring area.

