HCFR: 10 acre brush fire in Hernando County

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Hernando County
FOX 13 News
Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue 

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. - Firefighters say a lawn mower fire started a brush fire on Hebron Church Road on Saturday.

The brush fire grew rapidly, according to officials.

Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue 

Fire crews say multiple brush trucks and forestry responded to the scene as flames spread.

The fire spanned 10 acres but no residential structures were damaged, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue.
 