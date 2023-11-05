HCFR: 10 acre brush fire in Hernando County
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. - Firefighters say a lawn mower fire started a brush fire on Hebron Church Road on Saturday.
The brush fire grew rapidly, according to officials.
Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue
Fire crews say multiple brush trucks and forestry responded to the scene as flames spread.
The fire spanned 10 acres but no residential structures were damaged, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue.