HCFR: No injuries reported after Tampa scrap metal yard catches fire

Plumes of smoke could be seen for miles in Tampa Saturday afternoon in the area of N. 56th and East Hanna Ave. while a fire burned at Fedca Scrap Metals, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

According to HCFR, no one was injured when the scrap caught fire.

Though firefighters quickly put out the flames, they were still looking for hotspots Saturday evening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

