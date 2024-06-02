Fire at Black Dog Firewood in Tampa under control, HCFR says

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue says there were reports of a fire at Black Dog Firewood, a firewood supplier, on Sunday.

According to firefighters, 911 callers reported the fire just before 12 p.m.

Officials say a metal structure and large amounts of heavy timber were on fire. HCFR says due to the large fire load at the location, firefighters upgraded the fire from a single alarm to a 2-alarm fire.

There have been no injuries to civilians or firefighters, according to authorities.

Officials say the scene is still active, but the fire was deemed under control about an hour into the incident.

