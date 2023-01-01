HCSO: 1 arrested for stabbing man to death with broken beer bottle at Tampa New Year’s Eve party

article

A North Carolina man is facing second-degree murder charges after a New Year’s Eve party in Tampa turned deadly.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Palm Flats Apartments around 5:15 a.m. on Sunday for reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a man in the roadway suffering from multiple stab wounds. Despite life-saving measures by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, the victim died from his injuries.

Investigators say 37-year-old Plasido Castro Bibiano and the victim were at a New Year’s Eve party when they got into an altercation. During the fight, the suspect broke a beer bottle and stabbed the victim several times.

"This is not the way to start the New Year," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "When anger turns into violence, lives can be lost, and families destroyed. This suspect is now facing serious charges."