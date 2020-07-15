HCSO: 1 arrested in Del Rio Apartments murder

article

Rakim Harris, 27, is facing first-degree murder charges in connection to a homicide that occurred at the Del Rio Apartments in Tampa, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they were called to the Del Rio Apartments located on the 5000 block of Sligh Avenue East around 9:30 p.m. on May 25 after receiving a 911 call of shots fired.

Upon arrival, they said they found a man suffering from upper body trauma. He was transported to Tampa General Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Surveillance video shows three men running and jumping over a fence moments after the murder occurred, according to HCSO.

Deputies said a nearby traffic crash was connected to the incident. The occupants of the car at fault, a dark blue Nissan Sentra, fled the scene, according to HCSO. Detectives believe the three men observed in the surveillance video were traveling in that car.

"If you believe you know who these men are, please speak up," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We are working to solve why a man was killed and these men could have valuable information that could be the missing piece."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.

