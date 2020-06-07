HCSO: 1 dead, 2 injured in overnight shooting in Brandon

One person is dead and two are injured following a shooting Saturday night in Brandon, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said were called to a home on the 4000 block of Forecast Drive for a report of a possible shooting shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Upon arrival, deputies said they found two victims, who were both conscious, with gunshot wounds. They were both taken to a hospital for treatment.

A third victim was found dead in the home from a gunshot wound.

Detectives said the victim who died is a man who appeared to be the original shooter. According to HCSO, one of the victims he injured shot him during the incident.

Deputies said all of the subjects involved are known to each other. The cause of the shooting incident is unknown at this time.

"While we do not believe this shooting was a random act of violence and there is no threat to the public, we are conducting a thorough investigation to determine what led up to this incident," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200."

