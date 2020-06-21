HCSO: 2 charged in deadly shooting

article

Derek De Andre De More, 24, and Michelle Rodriguez, 22, are facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday evening, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to a home on the 12000 block of 11th street north for reports of an adult male who had been shot shortly before 6 p.m.

Once on scene, deputies said they found an adult male, who had been dropped off at the home, with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was taken the hospital where he died.



According to HCSO, detectives tracked down a vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting. Two individuals believed to be involved are cooperating with detectives.



”I want to applaud the work of our detectives,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. ”They were able to track down all parties believed to be involved in this shooting within just a few hours. Their hard work and dedication have made our community safer tonight.”

De More has been charged with carrying a concealed firearm and tampering with physical evidence. Rodriguez has been charged with tampering with physical evidence.

