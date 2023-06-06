HCSO: 2 killed, 2 hospitalized, including juvenile, in Morris Bridge Road crash

article

A crash claimed the lives of two adults and sent two others, including a juvenile, to the hospital Monday night.

It happened just after 9 p.m. in the area of Morris Bridge Road and Cross Creek Boulevard in Thonotosassa.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the two adults died at the scene.

Investigators say the people who were taken to the hospital are expected to survive.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.