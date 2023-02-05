HCSO: 9 arrested during street racing operation

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is cracking down on illegal street racing.

Deputies arrested nine people on Saturday as part of "Operation Takeback," which aimed to deter people from participating in street racing events.

During the operation, deputies also made 158 stops, wrote 60 citations and gave 114 warnings.

Five guns were also impounded along with a bulletproof vest and a large amount of ammunition.

HCSO impounded seven vehicles, and five of them were placed on a mandatory hold for 30 days with the towing company.

The agency says most of the street racing events take place at industrial-style locations across the country and it hopes to reduce the number of citizens traveling from outside of Hillsborough County to commit lawless acts endangering Hillsborough County citizens.

"Operations like these are essential to the safety of our community," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Drivers who participate in these events are often driving at excessive speeds, which could easily result in a loss of control leading to an injury or a fatality. Those who choose to attend these events often overlook the potential risks, not realizing that as a bystander they are also in danger. Our agency will continue to do whatever is necessary to send a message to those involved that this is not acceptable in our county."