HCSO: Armed suspect injured when gun accidentally fires at Tampa truck stop

A man is recovering from a gunshot wound after deputies say his firearm accidentally discharged while he was being taken into custody Saturday night.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a truck stop located at 6503 North US Highway 301 around 8 p.m. for reports of a suspicious person brandishing a firearm.

Deputies on the scene say the suspect would not comply with their commands and the firearm inadvertently went off while they were trying to detain him.

HCSO officials say the suspect was wounded in the shooting, but have not released the extent of his injuries.

"Anytime our deputies respond to a potential active shooter situation, the top priority is to ensure the safety of every person in the area," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "When deputies arrived on the scene, they quickly took the suspect into custody and during this process, the suspect's firearm discharged. This suspect not only put himself in harm's way but also our deputies and our community. We are grateful that no innocent bystanders were hurt."

The incident is being investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

