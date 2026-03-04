The stylist and the story behind Lightning coaches' Ybor-inspired Stadium Series suits

article

The Brief Tampa Bay Lightning coaches wore custom, Ybor City-inspired suits during last month's NHL Stadium Series at Raymond James Stadium to honor Tampa’s culture. The looks were designed by David Kahn, owner of Bespoke & Co., who created the custom suits in about four weeks at the request of Bolts head coach Jon Cooper. The outfits symbolized team camaraderie and Tampa’s "Cigar City" heritage, becoming one of Kahn’s most memorable projects.



The Tampa Bay Lightning's coaching staff turned heads with their outfits at the NHL Stadium Series.

The outdoor hockey game at Raymond James Stadium in February was coded with themes of Tampa's culture.

The Lightning's coaches weren't dressed in their traditional suits, but rather, in suits that were a nod to the history of Ybor City.

Their carefully curated looks were brought to life by David Kahn, the owner of Bespoke & Co.

The backstory:

Kahn opened Bespoke & Co. in South Tampa in 2007.

"Everything that we do is custom-made, so from the fabric, to the silhouettes, to the buttons and threads, linings," Kahn said.

Kahn found his passion for design when he was young. As he began his career in New York City, he found a niche in custom clothing.

"It's hard for a professional athlete to simply buy off the rack," Kahn said. "And it was actually when I was at BOSS, and a few baseball players came in, and we couldn't fit them. I thought, ‘You know what? I need to do something a little different.’"

When Kahn moved to Tampa and opened Bespoke & Co., he began working with professional athletes and other high-profile clients.

"Jon walked in one day, one afternoon," Kahn said. "He just came in off the street."

Kahn got a surprise visit one day, years ago from Lightning head coach Jon Cooper. From that moment on, the two developed a relationship.

Courtesy: Bespoke & Co.

Many of the outfits you see Cooper wearing down on the bench were designed by Kahn. Over time, he also began styling many of the Lightning players off the ice.

"They're larger than life, but you forget, they're in their 20s and 30s," Kahn said. "So, as I'm in my 60s, I'm like a dad to a couple of them."

Dig deeper:

A few weeks before the NHL Stadium Series, where the Lightning was set to play the Boston Bruins in the outdoor hockey game at Raymond James Stadium, Kahn got a text from Cooper.

"He sent me a text with some images and said, ‘Can you do this?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, absolutely I can. You know, I'm up for the challenge all the time,’" he said.

Kahn says he was asked to style Cooper and his coaching staff for the game.

The gears immediately began turning, as Kahn got to work to design and style custom suits for each coach.

In about four weeks, Kahn turned two swatches and a few inspiration photos into custom suits that Cooper and his coaches debuted on the "red carpet" entrance onto the ice.

"I think it was really trying to show the brand of Tampa," Kahn said. "You know, the Cigar City brand and old Tampa, mafia-style zoot suits."

After a comeback win against the Bruins, Cooper was first asked about his outfit during a postgame press conference.

"It was a little tip of the cap, no pun intended to the heritage of Tampa," Cooper said. "And our staff, we've been known to hit Ybor City a little bit and smoke some cigars as a little staff outing."

Big picture view:

Kahn was at the game to see his finished products shown off on the ice.

Courtesy: Tampa Bay Lightning

"I think it was really showing that there was a team camaraderie that they had as a group," Kahn said. "That was pretty special."

Kahn has designed and styled some memorable looks over the years for numerous special clients, but he says this project rises to the top.

"I have my favorites along the way, but this will definitely be, you know, a picture on the wall of fame," Kahn said.

Kahn also works with a number of players and staff on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.