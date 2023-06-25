HCSO asking for assistance in locating missing Pasco woman

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is asking for the public's help locating 40-year-old Crystal Hicks, who has been reported missing and endangered.

Hicks was last seen at 7 a.m. on Saturday, leaving her home at Northside Behavioral Health.

She suffers from a mental health condition which she takes medication for.

It is believed that Hicks was heading toward Pasco County.

She is 5'7", 135 lbs, and last seen wearing a light blue jacket and black shorts.