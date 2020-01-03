HCSO: Daycare worker arrested for child abuse

article

A Brandon daycare worker is behind bars tonight, charged two counts of aggravated child abuse, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the parents of a child under the age of six months took their baby to a pediatrician when the baby turned pale and began throwing up after attending Shepherd Day Care located at 208 Terrace Drive in Brandon. The doctor initially diagnosed the infant with a stomach virus, deputies said.

According to HCSO, the infant was in the sole care and custody of 20-year-old Sarah Loria at the daycare.

Deputies said that Loria was caring for the victim two days later and the infant became unresponsive. She contacted the infant's parents, who transported the baby to a local hospital, deputies said. According to HCSO, an evaluation, it was confirmed that the victim suffered from Shaken Baby Syndrome from both incidents.

“To inflict pain on a defenseless baby is a despicable crime, and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office does not take acts of child abuse lightly," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "If you're in the care of a child and unable to manage the pressure or responsibility that comes with that role, I'm begging you to reach out to someone for help. Taking your frustrations out on a child is never acceptable.”

Detectives said they located and arrested Loria on Friday for two counts of Aggravated Child Abuse. They said she was transported to Orient Road Jail without incident.

