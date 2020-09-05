HCSO: Drunk driver arrested after crashing into patrol unit with 2 deputies inside

article

Cole Gatlin, 21, was arrested early Saturday morning after he crashed into a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office patrol unit in Valrico.

According to HCSO, Gatlin was traveling eastbound on 60 Highway East through the North Valrico Road intersection, when his 2018 white Ford Taurus struck the left backside of a marked HCSO 2016 Dodge Charger located in the center lane around 4:43 a.m. Two deputies were inside the patrol unit at the time of the crash.

After the initial collision, the Taurus struck the back of a 2013 white Toyota Sequoia. Deputies said Gatlin displayed visible signs of impairment as he exited his vehicle and was arrested at the scene after failing the field sobriety exercises.

According to HCSO, Gatlin provided a lawful breath sample which revealed his blood alcohol content was twice the legal limit at .181% and .168% BAC, respectively.

Deputies said Gatlin admitted to them that he consumed alcohol before getting behind the wheel and despite feeling its effects, continued to drive.

"We are beyond grateful our deputies and the driver of the Toyota Sequoia walked away from this accident with no injuries because we all know this could have had a tragic outcome," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "This 21-year-old's irresponsible behavior will not go unpunished and I sincerely hope he considers himself lucky all those involved, including himself, survived."