Former Manatee County deputy convicted of felony animal cruelty after repeatedly punching dog

The Brief A jury found former Manatee County deputy Daniel Kujawa guilty of felony aggravated animal cruelty. Prosecutors say Kujawa repeatedly punched his dog, Rex, at his Apollo Beach home in 2024. Kujawa was sentenced to 270 days in jail followed by three years of probation.



A jury convicted a former Manatee County deputy of felony aggravated animal cruelty on Tuesday following a one-day trial in Hillsborough County.

What we know:

Daniel Kujawa, 22, resigned from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office in December 2024 while under investigation.

Prosecutors said he repeatedly assaulted his dog, Rex, inside his Apollo Beach home in 2024. Doorbell camera footage showing the abuse was presented as key evidence during the trial.

Jurors heard testimony from Kujawa’s girlfriend, who lived with him at the time, and a veterinary forensic examiner. The examiner testified Rex suffered pain and injuries consistent with blunt force trauma.

Kujawa’s girlfriend described witnessing Kujawa throw Rex to the ground and punch him. She also testified about an incident involving their cat, Kai, who later died in 2024, but the defense argued the cat’s death was related to illness.

After about two hours of deliberation, the jury found Kujawa guilty in the case. The judge sentenced Kujawa to:

270 days in the Hillsborough County jail

36 months of probation

He is also required to undergo a mental health evaluation, 50 hours of community service and register in the county’s animal abuser database under Florida’s Dexter’s Law.

What they're saying:

Elizabeth Olson, the founder of the Animal Justice Task Force, attended nearly every hearing in the case and called the verdict a win.

Courtesy: Elizabeth Olson

She said, "We just need more animal abuse cases prosecuted correctly and then maybe...maybe people will think twice about it."

What's next:

Rex was taken to Animal Services following the abuse and later placed with an Apollo Beach rescue group. The rescue says Rex has since been adopted and is now in a safe, loving home.