Fentanyl dealer with nearly 400 grams arrested while trying to flush drugs down the toilet: HCSO

The Brief A fentanyl dealer with nearly 400 grams was arrested while trying to flush drugs down the toilet, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, detectives were executing a search warrant that was targeting 37-year-old Daniel Velazquez after they determined that he was selling large quantities of fentanyl. In total, deputies seized 383.9 grams of fentanyl, 6.5 grams of methamphetamine, 5 grams of marijuana and an alprazolam pill.



On Wednesday, detectives were executing a search warrant that was targeting 37-year-old Daniel Velazquez after they determined that he was selling large quantities of fentanyl throughout Hernando County.

When deputies arrived, they said they saw Velazquez in the front yard, but he fled into the garage with his girlfriend, Jahira Rodriguez. After detectives breached the door to the garage, they found Velazquez inside the bathroom flushing narcotics down a toilet, and said he refused to comply with commands.

Hernando County Sheriff’s Office

During the arrest, K-9 Odin was deployed and Velazquez sustained a K-9 bite and was hospitalized. Rodriguez, according to deputies, also refused to obey commands from detectives, and she tried to conceal Velazquez while he attempted to destroy evidence.

After she was taken into custody, a small amount of methamphetamine and marijuana was found in her purse, according to HCSO.

In an attempt to locate the flushed drugs, deputies accessed the septic tank and said they found two plastic baggies with a white powdery substance.

They then flushed the plumbing lines and said they found two more baggies with a large amount of a white powdery substance. After completely dismantling the toilet, they said they found a larger bag containing a white powdery substance. All the white powdery substances tested positive for fentanyl.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Hernando County Sheriff’s Office

According to HCSO, after being treated at the hospital for the K-9 bite, Velazquez was interviewed and admitted to selling fentanyl and attempting to destroy the evidence by flushing it down the toilet.

During the takedown, deputies said they found Velazquez in the front yard of the home, but he ran into a side garage door. The garage, according to HCSO, had been converted into an Airbnb by the homeowner and was being rented by Velazquez.

By the numbers:

In total, deputies seized 383.9 grams of fentanyl, 6.5 grams of methamphetamine, 5 grams of marijuana and an alprazolam pill.

Charges

Daniel Velazquez

Trafficking in fentanyl (four counts)

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of alprazolam

Felony evidence tampering

Maintaining a structure for trafficking fentanyl

Unlawful use of a two-way communication device (three counts)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Jahira Rodriguez

Resisting an officer without violence

Possession of marijuana

Possession of a controlled substance without a prescription

Velazquez and Rodriguez were taken to the Hernando County Detention Center. Velazquez is being held on no bond and Rodriguez’s bond was revoked due to a preexisting criminal case.