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HCSO K-9 finds missing and endangered 96-year-old in woods

By Lindsey Gimbert
Published  May 10, 2026 4:06pm EDT
Hillsborough County
FOX 13 News
HCSO K-9 finds missing man

HCSO K-9 finds missing man

After a 96-year-old man went missing in Lutz, HCSO's K-9, Boomer, found him in the woods.

LUTZ, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said their search K-9 Boomer found a missing and endangered 96-year-old.

The backstory:

On Saturday, May 9, deputies responded to reports of a missing man, Ray Cornett, on the 18000 block of 4th Street Southeast in Lutz.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

While multiple specialty units were actively searching, it was ultimately the K-9 Boomer who found Cornett in a wooded area.

Cornett was a couple of hundred yards from his home. He returned safely to his home.

The Source: This article was written using information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Hillsborough CountyCrime and Public Safety