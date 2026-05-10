HCSO K-9 finds missing and endangered 96-year-old in woods
LUTZ, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said their search K-9 Boomer found a missing and endangered 96-year-old.
The backstory:
On Saturday, May 9, deputies responded to reports of a missing man, Ray Cornett, on the 18000 block of 4th Street Southeast in Lutz.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
While multiple specialty units were actively searching, it was ultimately the K-9 Boomer who found Cornett in a wooded area.
Cornett was a couple of hundred yards from his home. He returned safely to his home.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.