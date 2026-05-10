HCSO K-9 finds missing and endangered 96-year-old in woods

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said their search K-9 Boomer found a missing and endangered 96-year-old.

The backstory:

On Saturday, May 9, deputies responded to reports of a missing man, Ray Cornett, on the 18000 block of 4th Street Southeast in Lutz.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

While multiple specialty units were actively searching, it was ultimately the K-9 Boomer who found Cornett in a wooded area.

Cornett was a couple of hundred yards from his home. He returned safely to his home.