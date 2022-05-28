HCSO: Murder suspect found hiding in bushes following fatal fight

A woman is dead and a man is facing first-degree murder charges following a fight early Saturday morning in Lithia, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after midnight, deputies responding to reports of a person down discovered a deceased female with upper body trauma in the 6200 block of Kiteridge Drive.

Deputies say they quickly learned that the victim had been in an argument with Matthew Terry, 47, at the Landing Bar and Grill.

According to HCSO, Terry fled the scene, but deputies located him hiding in the overgrown bushes and trees off of Lithia Pinecrest Road.

"Deputies who arrived at this horrific scene overnight were able to identify the suspect and worked quickly to detain him," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "This was a violent and isolated incident and this suspect is now facing a first-degree murder charge for his actions. Our hearts are with the victim, and those who are impacted by this senseless loss."

Anyone with additional information on this investigation is asked to call HCSO at 813-247-8200.



