HCSO searching for man suspected of killing 1 at Willow Brook Apartments
article
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies are searching for Katrell Hubbard, 25, who they say was involved in a homicide at the Willow Brook Apartments July 9.
According to HCSO, Hubbard is wanted on one count of second-degree murder.
He is described as being 6’3" with a thin build and dreadlocks.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.
Advertisement
UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app