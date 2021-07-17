Expand / Collapse search

HCSO searching for man suspected of killing 1 at Willow Brook Apartments

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Hillsborough County
FOX 13 News
article

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies are searching for Katrell Hubbard, 25, who they say was involved in a homicide at the Willow Brook Apartments July 9.

According to HCSO, Hubbard is wanted on one count of second-degree murder.

He is described as being 6’3" with a thin build and dreadlocks. 

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app