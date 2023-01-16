Troopers searching for hit-and-run driver who who killed Brooksville woman walking on Hernando County road

article

Troopers are searching for a hit-and-run driver who killed a woman walking near Citrus Way and Glory Lane in Hernando County.

The vehicle was heading westbound on Citrus Way, west of Glory Lane, when it hit the 47-year-old Brooksville woman, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries, according to crash investigators, and was propelled onto the north shoulder in the area.

Troopers are now trying to figure out when the crash happened and who the driver is. They said the debris recovered from the crash scene indicates that the suspect's vehicle is a Dodge Ram 1500 between the years 2002 and 2005.

FHP said the victim who died after being hit by the car was last contacted on January 10.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact FHP by calling *FHP or Crime Stoppers.