Health advisory issued for Ben T. Davis and Davis Island Beaches, high bacteria levels

Swimming is not recommended at Ben T. Davis and Davis Island beaches due to high bacteria levels, according to The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County.

A public health advisory was issued after samples taken, were above the threshold for enterococci bacteria based on Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) standards. An advisory is issued when the beach action value is 70.5 or higher.

Enteric bacteria (enterococci) is what normally inhabits the intestinal tract of humans and animals. Enterococci may cause human disease, infections, or rashes.

The presence of the bacteria is an indication of fecal pollution, which may come from stormwater runoff, pets and wildlife, and human sewage, according to authorities.

Officials say this should be considered a potential risk to the bathing public.

The beach will be re-sampled in a week. The advisory will be lifted when re-sampling indicates that the water is within the satisfactory range, according to Hillsborough officials.

To view the beach water sampling results for reporting counties, click on a county name when visiting the Florida Department of Health's Beach Water Quality website.

