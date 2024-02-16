Heart Gallery hosts fundraiser for foster children in Tampa Bay

The Heart Gallery of Tampa held a huge fundraiser Thursday night at the Palma Ceia Country Club.

The organization helps to find foster children permanent homes. A lot of times, these are teens; some have medical needs and some are part of sibling groups – all who have never been able to be in a loving home.

On Thursday night, there was food, drinks, dancing, and 80s-themed attire, but the sentiment coming from all the attendees was the same.

"What is a better way to spend your money than helping a foster child find their forever home," one couple said. "We have so many kids in this community that need a safe and nurturing home to grow up in," said another.

The Heart Gallery of Tampa raises funds every year in order to support children across Tampa Bay, and hopefully spread awareness to help them find loving families. We spoke with parents who say it’s been the most rewarding decision of their life.

"Take the plunge. Do it, you won’t regret it," Joe Nelson said about his two adopted children. "There’s no way you will say it wasn’t worth your time and there’s such a need right now for parents that are capable and have the desire to make an impact on a child’s life."

Board member and event organizer Nicole Hubbard tells FOX 13 that Thursday’s event goes a long way to helping these children.

"What’s different about us is some of the children are teenagers, some have medical needs, some are part of sibling groups, so not your babies. We are advocating for the ones most in need," Hubbard shared. "It costs about $5,000 for a child for a year, so we are really hoping to raise a lot of money and get these children adopted."

The Heart Gallery raised over $500,000 at this fundraiser in 2022. They hope Thursday night’s fundraiser can make a big impact this year.