Heat advisory for Tampa Bay area Monday, rain chances go back up this week

The Brief A heat advisory is in place from noon until 6 p.m. Monday. Tropical moisture will move through the state starting on Tuesday, bumping rain and storm coverage to 60-70% through Friday. Lower rain chances should return in time for next weekend.



Monday forecast

Timeline:

FOX 13 meteorologist Valerie Mills says Monday's heat advisory is in effect from noon until 6 p.m., with the actual air temperature climbing well into the 90s while feeling like triple-digits.

The heat index will range from 105 to 110 for several hours this afternoon.

Storms will be "hit or miss," according to Mills, with 40% coverage.

Tropical downpours set to return

Mills says deep tropical moisture will move back in from the Atlantic on Tuesday, working its way across the state over a couple of days – which will increase the chance of tropical downpours.

"Starting tomorrow, we're up to 60% storm coverage," Mills said. "And that's just going to continue through the remainder of the week, running 60 to 70% for our shower and storm coverage right on through Friday."

Meteorologists say rain chances will drop again this coming weekend, back to about 30%.

Rain chances will go back up this week, meteorologists say.

The Source: This story was written with information from FOX 13 meteorologists.