Heat advisory for Tampa Bay area Monday, rain chances go back up this week
TAMPA, Fla. - A heat advisory is again in place for the Tampa Bay area on Monday before tropical downpours return in the coming days.
Monday forecast
Timeline:
FOX 13 meteorologist Valerie Mills says Monday's heat advisory is in effect from noon until 6 p.m., with the actual air temperature climbing well into the 90s while feeling like triple-digits.
The heat index will range from 105 to 110 for several hours this afternoon.
Storms will be "hit or miss," according to Mills, with 40% coverage.
Tropical downpours set to return
Mills says deep tropical moisture will move back in from the Atlantic on Tuesday, working its way across the state over a couple of days – which will increase the chance of tropical downpours.
"Starting tomorrow, we're up to 60% storm coverage," Mills said. "And that's just going to continue through the remainder of the week, running 60 to 70% for our shower and storm coverage right on through Friday."
Meteorologists say rain chances will drop again this coming weekend, back to about 30%.
The Source: This story was written with information from FOX 13 meteorologists.