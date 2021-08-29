WATCH: Heavy rain, winds and flooding caused by Hurricane Ida

article

Hurricane Ida made landfall west of Grand Isle, near Port Fourchon, in Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane just before 1 p.m. EST on Sunday.

The region is experiencing heavy wind, rain and flooding.

Images and video are starting to emerge of Ida's impact.

Strong winds and rain are reported in Gulfport, Mississippi.

Here is Storyful video captured by David Myrick from the area showing heavy flooding, wind and rain.

Here is another video showing torrential downpours and whipping winds as heavy flooding occurs in Grand Isle, Louisiana.

This video was shared with FOX 35 by Christie Angelette.

These next two Storyful videos show lots of flooding in Louisiana's St. Bernard Parish on Sunday.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to this story as more storm damage emerges from Hurricane Ida.