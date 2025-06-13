Expand / Collapse search

Helicopter crashes at Florida airport, 4 hospitalized

By
Published  June 13, 2025 5:30am EDT
Florida
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • A touring helicopter crashed at Destin Executive Airport on Thursday evening, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.
    • Officials say four people were onboard the helicopter and went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
    • The cause of the crash is under investigation.

DESTIN, Fla. - Four people are recovering from injuries after a helicopter crashed at an airport in the Florida Panhandle, according to officials.

What we know:

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday on the runway at Destin Executive Airport.

Image 1 of 3

Courtesy: Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.

Four people were onboard the touring helicopter, according to investigators. All four went to the hospital but are expected to survive.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.

Florida