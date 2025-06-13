Helicopter crashes at Florida airport, 4 hospitalized
DESTIN, Fla. - Four people are recovering from injuries after a helicopter crashed at an airport in the Florida Panhandle, according to officials.
What we know:
The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday on the runway at Destin Executive Airport.
Courtesy: Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.
Four people were onboard the touring helicopter, according to investigators. All four went to the hospital but are expected to survive.
What we don't know:
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.
