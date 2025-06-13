Helicopter crashes at Florida airport, 4 hospitalized

The Brief A touring helicopter crashed at Destin Executive Airport on Thursday evening, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office. Officials say four people were onboard the helicopter and went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation.



Four people are recovering from injuries after a helicopter crashed at an airport in the Florida Panhandle, according to officials.

What we know:

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday on the runway at Destin Executive Airport.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy: Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.

Four people were onboard the touring helicopter, according to investigators. All four went to the hospital but are expected to survive.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

