'Hello Beautiful' captures emotionally layered family saga

Author Ann Napolitano's latest novel is an emotionally layered family saga that asks, "can love make a broken person whole?"

The book is called "Hello Beautiful" and has even gotten Oprah's stamp of approval.

Napolitano said the story is set in Chicago amid goes from 1968 to 2008, following the sad little boy named William Waters. Because of a tragedy in his family, the little boy grows up in a home without love – but discovers basketball.

The sport lands him a scholarship down the line at Northwestern University in Chicago, according to Napolitano. After arriving at college, Waters meets a very strong-willed young woman who decides he's going to be her boyfriend.

The main character is then taken into his girlfriend's close-knit family, which includes her three sisters. The family is very connected, loving and living in one house – a big difference from what Water grew up with.

Napolitano recently spoke at Oxford Exchange in Tampa Tuesday evening.