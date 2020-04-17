Help for families: One Tampa program now accepting applications

article

Today is the day that Tampa residents can start applying for financial relief payments from the city.

Mayor Jane Castor announced the One Tampa program earlier this week. It promises direct payments up to $1,000 for eligible families and individuals to pay rental or mortgage fees for one month. It also offers payments up to $250 for essential utility costs.

Small businesses owners are covered under the program as well. They are eligible for up to $4,000 in relief payments and up to $1,000 for utilities.

This is an emergency grant. Paying it back to the city is not required.

With so many still facing barriers to apply for unemployment and the backlog of applications, this opportunity comes at a critical time for a lot of people.

"Our residents have enough to worry about during these tough and uncertain times, which is why we want to alleviate the financial burden as much as possible while they are, hopefully, safely at home," Castor offered.

The program isn’t for everyone, though. You are eligible if you lost your job after February 1 due to a non-essential business closure or lost more than 25 percent of your income from business decline.

Mayor Castor also said the payment process will look different than the stimulus check rollout. Tampa residents won’t receive the money directly.

For individuals and families, the phone and online registration opened Friday at noon. You can call 211 to apply by phone or you can apply online at www.tampagov.net/relief-now.

Businesses cannot apply until Tuesday, April 21.