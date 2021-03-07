Help is needed at businesses along the beaches

The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce is hosting a series of job fairs to help fill positions in the hospitality industry.

Businesses are starting to bounce back after a tough year because of the pandemic.

"We've been building back now for over six months and it's just time to finalize a team and get some good team players," said Jacob MacDonald, the director of operations at Sunset Vistas.

The Job Fairs will be held at two locations on the following dates:

Monday, March 8th from 12 to 2 pm: Boca Ciega Ballroom at the St. Pete Beach Community Center 7701 Boca Ciega Drive St. Pete Beach FL 33706

Monday, March 8th from 12 to 2 pm: City Centre Room at Madeira Beach City Hall 300 Municipal Drive Madeira Beach FL 33708

Wednesday, March 10th from 1 to 3 pm: Boca Ciega Ballroom at the St. Pete Beach Community Center 7701 Boca Ciega Drive St. Pete Beach FL 33706

Wednesday, March 10th from 1 to 3 pm: City Centre Room at Madeira Beach City Hall 300 Municipal Drive Madeira Beach FL 33708

Wednesday, March 10th from 1 to 3 pm: Belleair Beach Community Center 444 Causeway Boulevard Belleair Beach FL 33786

Thursday, March 11th from 12 to 2 pm: Treasure Island Community Center 154 106th Avenue Treasure Island FL 33706

Applicants will get to meet a variety of businesses from the Tampa Bay Beaches and should bring a mask and multiple resumes.

Beach businesses are looking forward to a strong season, to recover from the challenges of the past year but are in need of employees to fill these positions. Businesses are offering incentives for new hires like bonuses and ride-sharing gift cards.

LINK: To learn more about who is hiring, visit: www.TampaBayBeaches.com.

