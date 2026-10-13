Here is why a 'jellyfish cloud' appeared over Central Florida

The Brief A "jellyfish cloud" seen above Central Florida early Tuesday morning was caused by a SpaceX rocket launch, scientists say. The cloud formed when sunlight reflected off rocket exhaust engine particles more than 30 miles above Earth. MOSI planetarium experts say the launch occurred before dawn, allowing the high-altitude particles to illuminate in the dark sky.



A SpaceX rocket launch created a visual "jellyfish cloud" in the sky above Central Florida early Tuesday morning.

Central Florida sky phenomenon

Big picture view:

Scientists at the Museum of Science and Industry (MOSI) in Tampa confirmed that the atmospheric cloud was caused by fuel exhaust from the early morning SpaceX launch out of Cape Canaveral. The engine exhaust particles traveled at least 30 miles above Earth's surface, where they crystallized and reflected sunlight before sunrise at 6:30 a.m.

PHOTOS: SpaceX CRS-35 launch creates 'space jellyfish' over Bay Area

Atmospheric rocket fuel safety

Dig deeper:

Scientists note rocket fuel is mostly made up of elements already in the atmosphere, such as liquid hydrogen and oxygen.

Science behind morning launches

What they're saying:

Dr. Mackenna Wood, the head of the Saunders Planetarium at MOSI, said the phenomenon happens because sunlight hits the high-altitude cloud while the ground remains in darkness.

"Because it's so high up compared to where we are, this really only happens when we have rocket launches like the one this morning just before dawn," Wood said, adding that what people saw is not likely pollution.