Here's what may be in play for Universal Orlando's new Super Nintendo World

Universal Orlando Resort has kept under wraps what's in play for its new Epic Universe theme park, but that hasn't stopped fans from seeking out any small details they can find.

The latest nugget comes from fan site The Coaster Kings, which reported potential construction plans for what possibly could be the area of the rumored Super Nintendo World at Universal Orlando's next theme park. "It’s no surprise that this is the first section of Epic Universe to go into permitting — these new plans are remarkably similar to the plans filed back in 2017 — they appear to have just been rotated roughly 180-degree clockwise and slightly modified to fit within the layout of the new park," said the site.

Here's another look at the rumored site plan, via Alicia Stella of Orlando ParkStop:

Universal already is developing a Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan, which is set to open next spring. It's expected that land will be adapted to other Universal parks, including Universal Orlando Resort.

