Here's what to know about new Florida laws going into effect on July 1

After an extremely active legislative session, several new state laws are set to go into effect on Saturday, July 1.

Constitutional Carry

Currently, gun owners in Florida who wish to carry a concealed firearm must complete a concealed carry course. The course includes a background check and the gun owner being able to demonstrate to an instructor that they understand how to fire their weapon.



Beginning Saturday, Florida gun owners who wish to carry their weapons in public won’t need to acquire any special permit, training, or completion of a gun safety course.



They will need to meet existing eligibility criteria including being a US citizen over the age of 21 and cannot have a disqualifying felony, domestic violence charge, or injunction on their record.





Gender and restrooms

The new law requires that anyone in a public building, including a school, use the bathroom that aligns with their sex. This means that males would have to use bathrooms or locker rooms designated either for men, boys, or unisex.



Pronouns in Schools

Employees will be required to address students by pronouns that match the student’s sex and staff will not be allowed to ask students about their preferred pronouns.

Discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation in schools

The section of the Parental Rights in Education law that prohibits discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation at certain grade levels is expanding. As of July 1, Florida teachers and school employees will not be allowed to discuss these topics with students until 9th grade and will only be able to do so in "developmentally appropriate" ways.

Parents will be able to opt their kids out of any instruction education students on reproduction, AIDS, or sexual orientation.

Challenging Books

A new rule designed to speed up the process of challenging books in schools will go into effect on Saturday. The requirement states that any book challenged based on having sexual conduct or pornographic material will have to be removed within five days of an objection and remain unavailable until the objection is resolved.

New curriculum requirements

Florida schools will be required to make several additions to their curriculum including:

9/11 Heroes Day. Schools will be required to observe September 11 and certain middle and high school students are to receive education about the terrorist attacks.

For the first time, the state is adding Asian American Pacific Islander education to its curriculum. Instruction is to include Japanese internment during WWII and significant contributions by Asian Americans.

The second week of November will become Holocaust Education Week.

New African-American history requirements will address slavery, abolition, racism, prejudicial laws, and their undoing, changes to American law, civil rights, and significant contributions by African Americans. The rule specifically bans classroom instruction " used to indoctrinate or persuade students to a particular point of view inconsistent with state academic standards."

Immigration

There are also several new requirements aimed at cracking down on undocumented migrants.

New state legislation will limit social services for undocumented immigrants, allocate millions more to the governor’s controversial migrant relocation program, and will require businesses with 25 or more employees to use the federal E-verify system to ensure they’re not hiring undocumented immigrants.

Those businesses will have to verify that all employees are eligible to work in the United States.

Immigration groups say the new law will exacerbate labor shortages and hit Florida’s agriculture, construction, and hospitality sectors hardest.

Non-compliant businesses could lose their licenses and face fines of $1,000 per day



Drug prices



A prescription drug reform attempts to keep pharmaceutical companies from gouging patients.



New prescription drug rule orders drug manufacturers to notify state officials annually about significant drug price increases in an attempt to bring pharmaceutical costs down for customers.