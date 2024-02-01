Here’s what to know about Tampa’s new yard waste collection rules

To remove plastics and yard waste from landfills, the city of Tampa will no longer accept plastic bags at curbside yard waste collection.

The change will allow the city to broaden its composting efforts.

"Eliminating plastic bags from collection assures all yard waste can be turned into nutrient-rich amendment, diverting this material from the waste stream," said recycling program coordinator Shelby Lewis.

Courtesy of the city of Tampa.

To ensure curbside pickup, residents can dispose of yard waste like grass clippings, leaves, and small branches in a reusable container, by using paper yard waste bags, or by bundling small branches with jute twine.

