Four charged after 35 firearms stolen from Brooksville store

Three juveniles and one adult have been charged after a Brooksville store was broken into last week, and 35 firearms were stolen.

At 7:30 on Wednesday morning, Hernando authorities received a tip about three suspicious juveniles in downtown Brooksville.

The caller said they recognized one of the suspects and provided a name.

Authorities were able to locate the three juveniles and, while interviewing them, received a call that a business had been broken into.

During the investigation, authorities found a video of two of the suspects trying to buy face masks on Tuesday.

Authorities were also able to locate a video of the suspects casing the store later that afternoon.

At around 1:40 on Wednesday morning, two of the suspects broke into the business and smashed the gun case.

Police say that the suspects have cooperated revealed the locations of the guns and ammunition.

They all have been charged and are still in custody.

