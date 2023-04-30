Auburndale man arrested in connection with shooting that left three hospitalized

article

On Saturday night, Auburndale Police and the Polk County Sheriff's Office responded to a report that three people were shot in the 3000 block of Allred Drive.

The three victims were all males and were transported to a hospital.

Police say one of the victims has been released from the hospital, while the other two are in stable condition.

Before the shooting, an argument had escalated into a physical altercation and, ultimately, gunshots, according to a police report.

Auburndale detectives have arrested twenty-six-year-old Xavier Rakim Roberts in connection with the shooting and charged him with three counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, according to authorities.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is being asked to call Auburndale Police Department at (863) 965-5555.

Anyone with information that would like to remain anonymous, can call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).