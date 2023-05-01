Hillsborough County teen killed in shooting outside Orlando attraction

Police in Orlando are searching for a suspect accused of gunning down a 14-year-old boy from Hillsborough County on Saturday night.

According to the Orlando Police Department, officers were called to the Dezerland Mall on International Drive, a popular tourist spot, shortly before midnight because a group of teens were loitering outside the attraction.

Police say as the teens were walking off the property, a single shooter opened fire on the crowd.

Three teens were struck by bullets, according to OPD, and taken to an area children’s hospital.

The teenager from Hillsborough County, who FOX 13 is not naming due to his age, died from his injuries.

Another 14-year-old is in critical condition and a third 14-year-old was treated at the hospital and released.

Police say they do not have a suspect at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Orlando Police Department at Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300 or contact Crimeline anonymously at 1-800-423-8477.

