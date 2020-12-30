Hernando County COVID-19 vaccine distribution

As COVID-19 vaccines are distributed throughout the state of Florida, individual counties are beginning to release information about how and to whom the two-dose vaccine will be distributed.

In an executive order, Governor Ron DeSantis said the first phase of vaccine administration will prioritize long-term care facility residents and staff, persons 65 years of age and older, and health care personnel with direct patient contact.

Starting Monday, January 4, the Florida Department of Health in Hernando County will begin offering the COVID-19 vaccine for the following people:

Adults 65 and older

What you'll need to be vaccinated in Hernando County:

An appointment, which can be made by calling 352-540-6800 and choosing option 1. Due to high call volume you may have to leave a message. Be assured that you will receive a return phone call. Calls will be returned in the order they are received. Please do not leave multiple messages.

The Moderna vaccine will be given at this time. Prior to receiving the vaccine, individuals will be required to sign an informed consent form.

A Moderna Fact Sheet with information on what to expect during and after the injection will also be given before receiving the vaccine.

Each person will receive a second dose reminder card that lists the date and the manufacturer for the first vaccination. The 2nd dose of the Moderna vaccination should be received 28 days after the initial dose. The second dose must be from the same manufacturer as the first vaccine.

Those who recieved the vaccine must remain on site for 15 minutes for monitoring.

Additional information can be found here: Hernando.FLHealth.gov.

COVID-19 Vaccines in Florida:

On December 23, Governor Ron DeSantis announced Executive Order 20-315, which states: During this first phase of vaccine administration, all providers administering any COVID-19 vaccine shall only vaccinate the following populations:

Long-term care facility residents and staff;

persons 65 years of age and older;

and health care personnel with direct patient contact.

Hospitals, however, also may vaccinate persons who they deem to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19.

Governor DeSantis also announced that in addition to hospitals, county health departments will begin vaccinating individuals 65 and older in the coming weeks as supply permits. Each county health department will work directly with their community partners to notify the community when vaccine doses are available and will provide information about what will be needed to register for vaccination.

Florida has launched a COVID-19 Vaccine Report that will be updated daily at FloridaHealthCOVID19.gov. This report includes a breakdown of who has received the vaccine by age, race, sex and county.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

