Hernando County deputies searching for gas station robbery suspects

Two suspects fled after robbing a Chevron in eastern Hernando County, deputies said.

The armed robbery occurred Friday morning at the Chevron, located at 33191 Cortez Boulevard in Dade City, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The suspects were described as two Black men with masks on. Deputies did not have additional clothing descriptions at the time.

READ: Hernando High student identified as shooting victim; deputies searching for suspect

They said at least one suspect had a knife. Deputies believe the men fled in a gray SUV, heading west on Cortez Boulevard.