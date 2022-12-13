Hernando County man arrested after punching four random people, deputies say

article

A banking customer, a man sitting in his driveway, a gas station employee and a customer were all punched by a man they never met before, according to Hernando County deputies.

Before noon on Monday, deputies first responded to the Mid-Florida Credit Union on Spring Hill Drive after receiving a report about a battery. When they arrived, they met the first victim, a woman, who was a customer at the credit union.

Deputies said, according to her, she exited the building and approached her car. During that time, the suspect, identified as Devin Wilbanks, walked by her and punched her in the forehead. The woman, who is from New York, said she didn't know him, never saw him before, and he didn't make any threats or statements to her before she was hit.

Deputies said she had a swollen contusion on her forehead.

After, investigators said Wilbanks headed to the nearby Circle K. The sheriff's office call center began receiving several 911 hangups, but eventually, an operator was able to speak with an employee.

According to the sheriff's office, the employee described a man was inside the store "hitting people" and just left.

When deputies arrived, they spoke to a store employee who was bleeding from his forehead, face, and mouth. According to officials, the employee said Wilbanks began "swinging his fists" at a female employee and tried to hit customers inside the convenience store.

Then, the victim said Wilbanks went behind the counter and "cornered" two employees.

"The male employee attempted to restrain Wilbanks in an effort to prevent additional batteries. Wilbanks broke free and proceeded to punch various items and displays throughout the store," according to a news release from the sheriff's office. "Wilbanks then punched a female customer in the face and placed her in a chokehold. The male employee attempted to intervene and was once again punched in the face, causing a large cut between his eyes."

The suspect left. Deputies said those inside the store didn't know him.

As Wilbanks was walking westbound on Spring Hill Drive, he approached a man sitting his the driveway of his home, deputies said. Wilbanks swung at the fourth victim and hit him in the face.

Deputies said the victim told them he thought Wilbanks was going to ask him for directions.

Again, he left the area, but deputies found him at a bus stop along Spring Hill Drive near a public library.

Wilbanks is facing several charges including battery, assault, burglary and resisting arrest.

In addition, deputies said a vehicle burglary was reported and surveillance footage showed Wilbanks was the suspect.