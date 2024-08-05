Hernando County stands ready to respond to Hurricane Debby's aftermath

Press play above to watch Hernando County officials give update on Hurricane Debby. It should begin at 10 a.m.

Coastal areas west of U.S. 19 in Hernando County are prone to flooding and the sheriff’s office is ready to respond, but things have been fairly quiet as of Monday morning.

FOX 13’s Walter Allen was down the road from Hernando Beach and there was between 6–12 inches of water on the road leading out to the shore in the wake of Hurricane Debby.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy: Hernando County Sheriff's Office

Yet, he said so far there have been no evacuations or water rescues. Hernando County officials issued a voluntary evacuation for residents living in Zone A ahead of the storm.

A Hernando County deputy was stationed on the road leading out to the dock area of Hernando Beach who had been stopping lower profile vehicles from heading down the street.

Trucks and high-profile vehicles, like Jeeps, come and go if they want to chance it.

High tide was at 3:27 a.m. on Monday and the next high tide will be at 2:33 p.m. Hernando County deputies say they are concerned about what the winds will do during the afternoon high tide.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter