Spring Hill man arrested after deputies find candies laced with drugs in home: HCSO

article

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on Tuesday after finding numerous drug items in his home packaged to represent common everyday candy.

According to HCSO, Vice and Narcotics detectives responded to a home on Higate Road in Spring Hill on Tuesday for reports of possible drug sale activity stemming from March.

When they knocked on the door, detectives were met by Tanah Charlson, 23, who said he lived in the home with a roommate but was unable to provide his name. Detectives also reported an overwhelming smell of marijuana.

When he was questioned about the odor, Charlson said there was marijuana inside the home, but that "it is not a grow house," according to the sheriff's office.

He then asked the detectives if he could get his things and leave, which detectives approved, but he picked up a rolled marijuana joint along with his vehicle keys, leading them to detain him.

Detectives entered the home and observed narcotics and paraphernalia and on a later sweep of the home, they found many drug items disguised to represent common everyday candy items as they would appear at a retail store.

HCSO reported finding a Glock pistol with a 30-round magazine with ammunition, over 20 lbs of marijuana, powder cocaine, among other paraphernalia. He faces several charges as a convicted felon, including Trafficking Cocaine, Trafficking in Controlled Substance (Hashish), and Possession of Firearm by a Felon, among others.