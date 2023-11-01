10-year-old student detained in Hernando County for bringing pellet gun to school

A student at Challenger K-8 in Spring Hill was detained on Wednesday for reportedly bringing a pellet gun and pocket knife to school, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

According to HCSO, a concerned student notified the School Resource Deputy and the Principal on Wednesday that another student possibly brought a firearm into school.

The principal and deputy contacted the student in question, a 10-year-old female, and checked her backpack. They found a pellet gun and pocket knife in the backpack and confiscated both.

The deputy detained the student. According to the sheriff's office, the student didn't make any threats to other students or staff members and didn't display the knife or pellet gun.

HCSO is investigating where she obtained the items and what her intentions were.