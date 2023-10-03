Hernando County teen arrested for vandalism at Suncoast Elementary School, police say
SPRING HILL, Fla - A Hernando County teen has been taken into custody regarding a vandalism incident that occurred on August 6 at Suncoast Elementary School, according to authorities.
Deputies say they were dispatched to the school for an active fire alarm.
Upon arriving at the scene, there was no sign of a fire, but a fire extinguisher had been set off, triggering the alarm.
READ: Tampa police investigate vandalism to art depicting African-American history at park
Deputies say while watching the school's security camera footage; they observed a 17-year-old removing a fire extinguisher from its case and taking it to the first floor.
The 17-year-old sprayed the extinguisher, placed it at the bottom of a stairwell, and exited the building, deputies said.
On September 27, the suspect was identified by a member of their family, according to deputies.
READ: Florida man arrested after using Cash App scheme to sexually assault international student in Tampa: HCSO
A day later, a juvenile pickup order was issued for the suspect for one count of burglary of a structure, deputies said.
Deputies say the 17-year-old has been transferred to the Department of Juvenile Justice.