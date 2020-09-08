Hernando deputies search for 'missing endangered' 5-year-old girl

article

Deputies in Hernando County are hoping you can help them find a missing 5-year-old girl.

According to the sheriff’s office, Victoria Sclesky was last seen around 3:25 p.m. when she was picked up from J.D. Floyd Elementary School in Spring Hill by 29-year-old Lue'Quita Mattrice Sclesky.

Deputies did not specify Lue'Quita’s relationship to the girl but they say she did not have permission to pick the child up or to have her in her custody. They described Victoria as “missing and endangered” without elaborating.

Victoria was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, khaki skorts, rainbow tennis shoes, and was carrying a pink backpack with a white kitty face on the back.

Deputies describe Victoria Sclesky as:

Height - 3'0"

Weight - 40 lbs.

Hair Color - Brown (curly - with two ponytails - one on top and one on the back)

Eye Color - Brown

Advertisement

Deputies describe Lue'Quita Sclesky as:

Height - 5'4"

Weight - 150 lbs.

Hair Color - Brown (braided - shoulder length)

Eye Color - Brown but wears blue contacts

Anyone with information about either of them is asked to call the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830.